SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Families of children with disabilities got to connect with each other and miniature horses at a private movie screening in the northwest suburbs Saturday.

Non-profit Mane in Heaven hosts inclusion events for children with disabilities and their families. President Dina Morgan said they do these events so families can enjoy quality time together.

“Our mission is connecting people with miniature horses to promote empathy, kindness and overall wellbeing,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she grew up with horses and animals her entire life and recognizes how amazing miniature therapy horses can be and how people can connect with them.

“It’s hard if you have a child with a special need or complex medical need. Sometimes, it’s hard to do a movie or special event so, this is an event we have for them,” Morgan said.

The events happen on a regular basis, allowing families to spend quality time together, along with the animals, before a private screening of the new Disney movie ‘Wish.’

“It’s an all-inclusive [movie]. Kids can get up if they want to get up, keep the lights up. There’s no pressure. Kids can be kids,” Morgan said.

When kids and miniature therapy horses come together, Morgan said the results are magical.

“Horses are very intuitive, pick up on people’s emotions. They just have that uncanny ability to connect and build that bond…how can you not feel good when you look at these little guys?” Morgan said.

Mane in Heaven will celebrate the holidays with another inclusion event on Dec. 3rd in Barrington.

For more information, visit: maneinheaven.org