Director Luke Korem talks about his new Milli Vanilli documentary that tells the untold story of music’s most infamous con. The Paramount+ documentary features new interviews going behind the scenes of the 1990s pop duo’s scandal and new insight on the deception that led to their undoing.

Milli Vanilli

Now Streaming on Paramount+

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.