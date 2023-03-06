CHICAGO – For one of the hosts of WGN Morning News, Sunday was a very special anniversary.

It was on March 5, 1980, that Mike Toomey performed comedy for the first time when he was 16 years old, and 43 years later, he’s still on stage doing what he can to make people laugh.

Along his journey in comedy, he’s had the chance to work with some legends of the industry and meet some of the best comedians of all time.

So that was naturally Mike’s choice for “The List” on Monday’s show as he talked about those famous personalities he’s interacted with during his long stand-up journey.

You can see his choices from the March 6 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.