CHICAGO — The goal of any broadcast is to make sure things run smoothly, both technically and with personalities.

Naturally, that doesn’t always happen, so it can make for a few cringy moments for those in front of the camera and the audience at home.

Mike Toomey had a few of these come to mind when thinking of his choices for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

He went deep into the archives to find those moments where things didn’t quite work out as well as anyone would have hoped, creating an awkward moment that left the wrong impression on everyone.

See Mike’s list of those from the June 6 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.