Mike Ditka to co-manage Chicago Dogs season opener

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka is going to try his hand at baseball.

Ditka has signed a one-day contract to co-manage the Chicago Dogs alongside manager Butch Hobson for the season opener on Friday, May 22.

Ditka made the announcement on the WGN Morning News and jokingly says," if Butch is smart, he won't let me get involved at all, but because I'm a nice guy, he might get me a little bit involved."

Every fan will receive a commemorative Coach Ditka bobblehead and the team will wear Ditka-inspired jerseys for the game against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Coach Ditka bobblehead

Single-game tickets go on sale next month, and season tickets are available now.

Go to TheChicagoDogs.com or call 847-636-5450 for more information on all 50 home games at Impact Field in Rosemont.