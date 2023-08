David A. Lindon is a micro artist, specializing in pieces so small that they need to be viewed through a microscope. Friends and family now call him “Microangelo.”

davidalindon.com

Instagram @davidalindon

Facebook: David A Lindon Micro Art

hammondgalleries.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.