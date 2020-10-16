Michael Rooker takes us to the gun show!

Morning News favorite Michael Rooker says he’s been working out, to get ready for whatever craziness awaits him in the WGN studios when in house guest segments return. In the meantime he’s got a new movie, “Love and Monsters.” The post apocalyptic story has been described by critics as “An imaginative post-apocalyptic coming-of-age film” and a “throwback to the teen action-adventures of the ’80s and ’90s.”

Rooker also reflected on one of his scariest and most challenging roles, a character based on Alton Roberts, a Mississippi salesman convicted and sentenced for shooting two civil rights workers.