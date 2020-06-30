Michael McDonald song you didn’t know about

On this day in history with the number one song. We begin with the number one song June 30th 1986.

“On my own” by Patti La-Belle and Michael McDonald. It was like a federal law that Michael McDonald had to sing on one song per album. Aside from the Dooby Brothers he’s credited on a couple of hundred songs including backup vocals on Christopher Cross’s “Ride like the wind,” James Ingram’s “Yah mo be there,” Toto’s “I’ll be over you,” and Kenny Loggins’ “This is it.”

Those are the more famous ones but there’s one more. A collaboration you don’t know, and McDonald says it may be one of his most popular songs. He didn’t sing, but he was brought in to help finish writing a song for Van Halen.