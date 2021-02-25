Michael Cudlitz stars in “Clarice,” a new series based on the events that happened a year after The Silence of the Lambs.

“Clarice”

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.



Michael Cudlitz starred opposite Mary McCormack on the critically acclaimed comedy “The Kids Are Alright.” Prior to that, he portrayed “Abraham” on AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” for which he also directed three episodes following his departure from the show. Cudlitz starred on TNT’s acclaimed drama “Southland,” which earned him a Critics Choice Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.”

His additional television credits include “Lost,” “Prison Break,” “Six Feet Under,” “Nip/Tuck,” “24” and the Emmy Award-winning mini-series “Band of Brothers.”

Cudlitz has appeared in more than 20 films, including “A River Runs Through It,” “Gross Pointe Blank” and “The Negotiator.” More recently, he starred in the independent film “Driven.”

Cudlitz was born in Queens, N.Y. and currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children. His birthday is Dec. 29.