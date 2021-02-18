Michael Carbonaro’s LIVE Magic Show from Space

Carbonaro: Live from Space

Feb 26, Feb 27, and Mar 6th – SOLD OUT

Mar 5th, Mar 12th, and Mar 13th added due to popular demand.

Tickets on sale at MichaelCarbonaro.com



Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with the aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”



Following Carbonaro’s frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV. A trickster at heart, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard’s nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro’s illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.



Michael regularly showcases his bizarre antics and mind-blowing magic at corporate events and through his highly-acclaimed national theater tour, “Michael Carbonaro Live!”