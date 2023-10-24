What’s worse than seeing a mouse? Seeing TWO of them.

Blake Lynch, known on social media as ‘Nurse Blake,’ is a touring comedian, content creator and licensed nurse. He joined WGN Morning News Tuesday to discuss why he started making videos and his upcoming comedy tour — which will be in the city on Sunday at the Chicago Theatre.

During the interview, there was a small distraction. TWO MICE.

SEE ALSO: Chicago ranked ‘rattiest’ city in the US

WGN viewers spotted the mice running across the hotel floor behind Lynch and were fast to notify the TV station, expressing their concern for him.

But everyone can rest assured, Nurse Lynch is OK. He even told WGN that after the interview, the hotel upgraded him to a suite!

Watch the video in the player above