Metra still operating regular schedule, for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Due to the COVID-19 closures and social distancing guidance, Metra has seen a sharp drop in ridership.

It has notified riders that it will continue to operate its regular weekday schedule, at least through Friday. After that point, Metra is preparing for the possibility of switching to an alternate weekday schedule. It says it will announce any changes well in advance. In the meantime, it will not change the size of trains, leaving all cars open to encourage social distancing.

It is continuing efforts to help stop the possible spread of the virus by stepping up the cleaning and disinfecting of cars and locomotives. Extra crews are assisting with daily cleaning and providing additional weekend cleanings, focusing on high-touch areas like door handles and hand rails. Extra crews have also been brought in to increase the cleaning and disinfecting of downtown stations. Metra-maintained stations outside the city will be cleaned several times a week.

Metra says, as the experts advise, if you don’t have to travel, don’t. It’s also encouraging riders to use the Ventra app to purchase all tickets to minimize contact between riders and onboard personnel.