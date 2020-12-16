Mentalist Sidney Friedman is back with another “how did he do that?”

New Year’s Psychic Eve

a VIRTUAL, interactive special event

Thurs, Dec 31st at 10:00 PM

50% of all ticket sales goes to the

Greater Chicago Food Depository

www.NewYearsPsychicEve.com

One ticket allows everyone in your

household to view the show.

FORBES magazine call him “the mentalist to the stars,” and the CHICAGO TRIBUNE says he is “the master of all things psychic.” He has appeared on numerous national TV shows and of course dozens of times here on the WGN MORNING NEWS. Sidney Friedman is back with us today to talk about his virtual New Year’s Eve show, raising money for a very worthy cause.