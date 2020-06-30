Members of Drungelo family living with COVID 19

Just after the Easter holiday, Chuck Drungelo of Carol Stream, started to feel under the weather. He stayed home from work, hoping it would pass — and after a few days, his symptoms worsened. By April 20th he was hospitalized with severe Covid Pneumonia at Northwestern Medical-Central DuPage Hospital. After his discharge, Chuck quarantined at home where his son Jordan (25), wife Diane, and live-in mother-in-law Barb Elkins also live. Not long after, the rest of the family became infected.

You can help by visiting their GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-drungelo-family-covid-survival-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1