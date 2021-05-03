Melissa Villasenor Begins Standup Comedy Tour to Prepare for Comedy Special!

Melissa Villasenor

Zanies – Chicago

June 14th

SOLD OUT!

We have loved her since she first started sharing her videos on YouTube. We featured them frequently on our show. Those videos went viral and the next thing you know she’s headlining shows and making it on “America’s Got Talent.” We were her first television interview almost 10 years ago and we have followed her rise to “Saturday Night LIVE.” We can’t wait to see where she goes from here. She is one of our favorite guests and she’s welcome anytime.



Melissa Villaseñor is a stand-up comedian, actress, and impressionist who broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. An all-around talent, she is an accomplished musician and artist, and her beloved celebrity impressions and wildly popular standup have made her a favorite of fans and critics alike.

Melissa has been a cast member on NBC’s iconic Saturday Night Live since 2016. Her spot-on impressions of celebrities including Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga have become audience favorites and amassed millions of views online. Coming up, Melissa will be hosting The 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, following in the footsteps of past comedy superstar hosts including Seth Rogen, John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, and Sarah Silverman. This Summer she can also be heard in the voiceover roll of “Sister Mary Margaret” alongside comedy fan favorites John C Reilly and Jason Mantzoukas, amongst others, in the new AMC stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths. The detective comedy series features stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.

In the world of animation, Melissa has also voiced characters for Toy Story 4, Wreck It Ralph 2, Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.!, and Fox’s classic shows American Dad and Family Guy. She has appeared in person on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, HBO’s Crashing and Barry, and Freeform’s Alone Together. She appeared as herself in her own episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and also as cat owner Karen in Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween.

Melissa burst onto the scene with her standup and celebrity impressions as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent and has continued to tour ever since, headlining stand-up comedy clubs and theaters in the US and internationally for the past 10 years. She has been named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” and Rolling Stone‘s “50 Funniest People Right Now.”

Melissa is a gifted artist and musician, and Chronicle Books will be publishing her upcoming book, a creative self-help journal featuring original art.