New star of MJ The Musical, Roman Banks, makes his debut Chicago television appearance on WGN Morning News.

MJ will launch its North American tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from August 1 – September 2, 2023.

For tickets, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

ROMAN BANKS (MJ) is an actor and musician best known for his historic run as the first BIPOC actor to portray Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Following the end of his stint in the title role, Banks went on to guest star as Howie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, closely followed by his role in TikTok’s first-ever commissioned livestream musical, For You, Paige.