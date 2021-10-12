Meet ‘Cane Guy’, the lifelong White Sox fan credited with helping team win Game 3

CHICAGO — Lifelong White Sox fan Rob Holt is now and will forever be known as “Cane Guy.”

The 71-year-old is being credited with helping the Sox pull off the 12-6 win over the Houston Astros Sunday night to avoid elimination.

Video from Game 3 captured Holt twirling his cane and putting a “hex” on the Astros. The clip went viral soon after — and the rest is history.

this is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/Miz0D2av4g — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 11, 2021

He said the next day his phone was flooded with phone calls, voice and text messages from friends and family who saw him working his magic on TV.

In an interview with WGN Morning News Tuesday, he said he usually doesn’t use a cane, but he sprained his knee and brought it along just in case.

Holt said fans sitting around him were complaining the Sox weren’t hitting where they should, so he took the matter into his own hands.

“I took my cane and pointed to him and said ‘hit to left field’ — and he did. The next guy I said, ‘hit to the gap” — and he did. The guy in back of me said, ‘it’s magic!'”, Holt told WGN.

Holt, along with his cane, was invited by the team to Game 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday. He said he’ll be wearing the same outfit he wore Sunday.