CHICAGO — As early voting begins across all 50 wards in Chicago on Monday, the incumbent leader of the city is defending its progress during her term as election day nears.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined WGN Morning News for a wide-ranging interview on February 13, with one of the topics concerning a new poll that shows low approval numbers and lack of faith in Chicago’s current path.

In her discussion with Robin Baumgarten and Larry Potash, Lightfoot defended the job that she and her administration have done while in office. She also answered questions about crime in the city, migrants who are entering the city, Bally’s Chicago casino, and more.

You can watch the full interview from WGN Morning News in the video above.