Max’s Deli in Highland Park doing their part in selling mask cookies to fund meals for healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owned and operated by Joey, Max’s Deli is a real NYC-style Jewish deli serving great food in a very unique and inviting atmosphere. At Max’s Deli, our emphasis is on delivering a fantastic overall experience through great family atmosphere and traditional, Jewish deli food.

The red booths and checkered marble floor will put you in a New York (deli) state of mind. Our décor is just as inviting as our staff, so once you are at Max’s Deli, you can expect to be greeted by the friendliest staff in town.

As for our ingredients, we only use locally sourced and homemade products. We grate our own cheese and brine our own brisket. Our NYC-water bagels with freshly whipped Philadelphia cream cheese are immensely loved by our customers. At Max’s Deli we have garnered an impressive selection of dishes that are sure to make you happy. So, what are you craving—Corned Beef sandwiches, Fried Matze, Matze Brie, Lox Platter or something else? Come, discover a lot more on our menu. Book your table or place your order online.