Matt Walsh is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor from HBO’s award-winning comedy series Veep.



He recently wrapped production on the Fox Searchlight film Flamin’ Hot about the Mexican American janitor who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.



He can currently be seen in the upcoming film Unplugging, a comedy about a married couple who tries to put down their digital devices for one weekend to help revive their marriage. Walsh produced, co-wrote and stars in the movie opposite Eva Longoria.



Matt also just finished filming “Not An Artist,” where he plays a recently retired family physician, who out of boredom, decides to bring himself and his RV to the Artist In Residence program where his daughter is trying to become a writer. Walsh also wrote, produced and co-stars in the movie.



He can also be seen in the latest Father of the Bride film scheduled to be released in 2022.

Matt will be featured in the Apple Original limited series Manhuntabout the Lincoln assassination and aftermath where he will play Dr. Samuel Mudd, who treated John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg the night President Abraham Lincoln was shot. Mudd did not report Booth to the authorities until days later and later was imprisoned for conspiring with the assassin.

He is also one of the UCB 4, the founding members of the famed national improv-sketch comedy theatre Upright Citizens Brigade which is the largest unaccredited university in the nation teaching improv performance and sketch writing technique.