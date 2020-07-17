Matt Paxton, de-cluttering expert on ‘Hoarders’

Catch up with Extreme Cleanup Experts

Cory Chalmers and Matt Paxton

Hoarders, features a team of experts working to tackle some of the biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in America. Over the course of the season, viewers are introduced to eight individuals from across the country as the team of experts race against the clock to avert crises ranging from jail time to financial ruin and loss of property. Each two-hour episode takes an emotional, in-depth look at how both the team and families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude.

With years of experience in the extreme cleanup industry, both Paxton and Chalmers can provide practical tips for controlling your own mess, how to identify hoarding tendencies as well as what to do if a loved one is holding on to too many possessions.