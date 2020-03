Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band performed live today.

The band's lead singer, Mary Lane is one of the last living legends of American Blues.

Shortly after moving to Chicago in 1957, Mary Lane released her debut single, "You Don't Want My Lovin' No More" for the Friendly Five label.

Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band will be performing Sunday March 8th at Culture.

For more information about their March 8th show click here.