Martin Luther King III says today’s civil rights demonstrators can find inspiration in the lives of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian

Martin Luther King III was 10 years old when his father was assassinated. He grew up watching the civil rights movement led by those who continued the work of his father Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Two of those men passed away within hours of each other July 17th, 2020, Congressman John Lewis and Reverend C. T. Vivian.

Martin Luther King’s oldest son says there is a lot for today’s young protesters to be inspired by when reflecting on the lives of these two great men.

King also weighs in on the monuments debate and shares his thoughts on whether the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma be renamed to celebrate John Lewis.