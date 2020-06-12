Marking 53 years since Loving v Virgina made interracial marriage legal in the United States

Prior to 1967 several U.S. states still upheld national anti-miscegenation laws enacted after slavery, that prevented couples of more than one race from getting married. The case that turned it all around was Loving v. Virginia.

The couple married in 1958, in DC, where it was legal. But when they returned home to Virginia they were arrested and charged with a felony.

They faced a year in prison if they didn’t agree to leave the state. So they did, and returned to DC. There, they sought the help of Robert Kennedy who referred them to the Civil Liberties Union. After a lower court refused the appeal, the case made its way to the Supreme Court where it was ruled unconstitutional to prevent interracial couples from marrying.

53 years later, recent polls show that as many as 19% of marriages in the US are described as “interracial.”

One of those couples is Trenton and Stefanie Teat, they shared their story and challenges and hopes for the next generation through a beautiful poem from their young son Carter.