Marcus Scribner on wrapping up Black’ish and moving on to new projects

We’ve watched Marcus Scribner grow up in front of us for the past 8 years, as “Junior” on the hit show Black’ish. Now as the award winning series begins it’s final season, the 21 year old actor is able to fully devote attention to other work, including producing, a partnership with Issa Rae and adapting a book for film.

His latest project is “Dragons: The Nine Realms”, an animated series based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise.

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” begins streaming December 23 on Hulu and Peacock.