CHICAGO — He doesn’t get to take part in “The List” very much, but the topic on Wednesday’s show was right up his alley.

Marcus Leshock, who has had more than a few stories at theme parks, decided to give the viewers a few suggestions on how to enjoy their visit to these entertainment centers.

So his list featured tips on having the best possible theme park experience, featuring everything from planning to fashion to, of course, food. Marcus shared his ideas with the hosts, who chimed in with their opinions on the subject.

You can see Marcus’ full list from June 14’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

