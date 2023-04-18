Find out more about Marcella –

Marcella Lentz-Pope “MLP”

Website • marcellalentzpope.com

Instagram • @marcellalentzpope

TikTok • @marcellalentzpope



Marcella Lentz-Pope is an actor, voiceover artist and voice coach but you may know her from her celebrity impressions, which are some of the best ever and she joined us from her home in Los Angeles for a fun interview.

She grew up with actor parents and accompanied them to work and auditions and was practically raised in recording booths. Among many other works, her father, Tony Pope, was known for being the voice of Disney’s Goofy for 12 years and her mother, Pat Lentz, has been narrating The Simpsons for the past 20 years. She began doing voiceovers herself at age 8 and on camera work at age 12.

Marcella attended the theatre department at LACHSA, The LA County High School for the Arts, and studied in London for a summer at RADA, The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She has studied Suzuki with the SITI Company, Viewpoints with Anne Bogart and Improv & Sketch comedy at The Upright Citizens Brigade, UCB.

Marcella’s extensive career in voiceover, theatre, film & TV show her wide versatility. You may have seen her as Mae Capone on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, or in Superbad as Gaby. You can also hear Marcella as Corrin in the Fire Emblem Series!

Between voicing the champion Kindred/Lamb in one of the most popular video games of all time, League of Legends, and playing Rosie O’Donnell’s drug addict daughter in The Fosters, Marcella has a wide range of experience that makes her a total pro.