You know it’s going to be a good morning when Robin’s got her dance face on.

Musician Marc Rebillet blessed WGN Morning News with a BANGER, came up with it right on the sport, live during the show.

The 32 year old known as “Loop Daddy” has performance roots that reach back to when he started studying piano and classical music at 4. Now he has millions of followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Not to mention a date Bonnaroo later this year!

Find him online at marcrebillet.com.