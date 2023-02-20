CHICAGO – Just because Paul Konrad was out of the mix on Monday doesn’t mean the “Kraft Korner” gets postponed!

Robin Baumgarten led Pat Tomasulo and Larry Potash on Monday’s WGN Morning News as they created a winter-themed item: Sock Snowman.

The hosts spent a few minutes constructing this item that you can make at home as well. Here are the items that are needed.

1 long white crew sock

1 yard two inch wide ribbon

2 medium buttons

2 small buttons

To learn how to make it, click on the video above as Robin shows you have to make a “Sock Snowman” of your own on the February 20 WGN Morning News.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.