Major law enforcement group calls for nationwide changes to policing

“We, as a nation, should invest our time focusing on implementing solutions. What we need now is action, and NOBLE lives up to our motto: “Justice by Action,” said NOBLE National President Lynda R. Williams. “In June, we issued the “First Four” recommendations for law enforcement agencies. These policy recommendations are just the first phase law enforcement agencies across this country can take as actionable change.”

One change supported by NOBLE is national guidelines on use of force. Williams says the national guidelines, enforced through state mandates, would set the standard for use of force by law enforcement ensuring everyone’s safety and always protecting the sanctity of life.

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit NOBLE’s website