Magic & Mischief

Wednesday, July 13 at 7pm

Club Arcada

St.Charles

oshows.com

-Adults Only-

Magician and Comedian, Ken Mate returns to The Club Arcada with magic, mind tricks, and his magical stories from the road. Ken has performed magic for 50 years, with his first Television appearance in 1972. He appeared on the NBC-TV special, “The World’s Greatest Magic” taped at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. His magic hands have been seen on TV commercials for McDonald’s, First Bank, Chevrolet, and “The Incredible Edible Egg”. Ken has appeared as the guest opening act for many star acts including bands Alabama, Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Crystal Gayle, Wynonna Judd, Smokey Robinson, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Smothers Brothers and even Weird Al. Join us for a night of surprises and laughter! Adults only.

This event is FREE! There is a 2 drink or equivalent minimum purchase.