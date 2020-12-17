Magician Justin Willman is back with another fun, mind-blowing trick! Must Watch!

Justin Willman’s

Magic for Humans (at Home) Holiday Show!

JustinWillman.com/virtual

MAGIC FOR HUMANS at HOME with JUSTIN WILLMAN is an interactive hour of magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises delivered directly into your living room. Justin is a regular on the Tonight Show, Ellen, and Comedy Central, and is the star of the hit Netflix series Magic for Humans. Now he invites you and your friends to join him (on Zoom) for this unique and intimate all-ages experiment.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family. During the performance Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time, making this a truly unique experience. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they’re gone!