Magician Justin Willman has a brand new virtual magic show and he gave us a MIND BLOWING sneak peek!

Magic For Humans @ Home Virtual show in April

“Well friends, it feels like we’re in the home stretch and the light at the end of the tunnel is finally in sight. Even though I knocked on wood as I typed that sentence I’m truly optimistic about what lies ahead.

To mark this (almost) momentous occasion I’ve written yet another brand-new MAGIC FOR HUMANS at HOME show for your viewing pleasure. Think of it as a virtual season finale of sorts…capping off our Zoom journey together and revving up for what’s next. This will be my 6th new hour show in the past year, and believe me when I say I’ve saved the best for last. So join me (and other fellow magic-loving humans from around the world) as we tie everything up in a bow. ” – Justin Willman