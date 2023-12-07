Amaze with Jamie Allan

Now thru January 7, 2024

The Rhapsody Theater

1328 W. Morse Ave

www.imagicianlive.com

www.rhapsodytheater.com

Jamie Allan unveils his latest marvel, “Amaze”, exclusively at the Rhapsody Theatre in Chicago!

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians of our time, Jamie Allan has wowed audiences around the globe. His performances have earned critical acclaim and a devoted fan base, making him a household name in the world of magic and illusion. “Chicago is a city with a rich tradition of embracing magic, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring “Amaze” to this incredible audience,” said Jamie Allan.

