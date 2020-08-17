Magician and mentalist Dennis Watkins is back and blowing our minds!

“The Magic Parlour at Home”

Virtual magic shows every Friday & Saturday

Now through August 29th

www.themagicparlourchicago.com



Dennis Watkins delivers interactive, world-class magic and mind-reading to your team meeting, online event or virtual gathering via Zoom, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, or other video conference and livestream platforms.

Engage your team members, revitalize your online meetings, bring a magical host to your virtual summit or help your family come together while spending time apart.