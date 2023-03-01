CHICAGO – Once again, we had a piece of WGN television history on the set for “Show and Tell” on Wednesday.

Stephen Mazur brought in magic set from Marshall Brodien, who was Wizzo the Wizard for years on the “Bozo Circus” and “The Bozo Show” to show Mike Toomey and the viewers.

That was just one of the items featured on this edition of the segment as Megan Barone also brought with her two pieces of Cubs’ memorabilia – a pair of signed baseballs from Cubs’ Hall of Famers.

You can see more on these items from “Show and Tell” on the March 1 WGN Morning News in the video above.

