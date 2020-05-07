Magic Giant performs new single “Disaster Party” with an exclusive video for WGN

The band recently wrapped up the 3rd installment of their Live From Quarantine virtual festival series,which has raised over $55k for charitable causes MusiCares COVID Relief Fund and the Frontline Responders Fund. Featured guests so far have included The Lumineers, American Authors, Plain White T’s, Shaed, Walk The Moon, Woody Harrelson, Lauren Ruth Ward, and more – plus a special appearance from Edward Norton.

“Maybe the world is broken, but our house is always open.”

A dynamic blend of alt-rock meets pop wrapped in a festive, down to earth package, MAGIC GIANT have shown their progressive layers with their captivating new single “Disaster Party.” The group made up of Austin Bisnow (vocals/percussion), Zambricki Li (fiddle/banjo), and Zang (guitar) have recently been working on their new album from The Bunker, a 1940’s underground bomb-shelter the band converted in Silverlake, CA. Leading the way into their new album, their new single “Disaster Party” turned the fires of Los Angeles into a way to unite the community.

