Oak Park’s own Thomas Lennon was supposed to join the WGN Morning News Thursday but couldn’t make it. Instead, we got Lt Jim Dangle!

He cracked us up talking about his fitness regime (hint: it involves his car) and his new holiday movie “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist.” The movie premieres on Comedy Central on Saturday.

