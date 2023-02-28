CHICAGO — Loyola men’s basketball team chaplain Sister Jean, who is now 103-years-old, joined WGN Morning News Tuesday to talk about her new book, “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years.”

The memoir is a collaboration with Seth Davis, an award-winning college basketball analyst for CBS.

Known to millions, the Loyola Chicago matriarch and college basketball icon, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday this past August.

