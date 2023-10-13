CHICAGO — There are many people who like to get into the Halloween spirit and also have a sense of togetherness while doing so.

That’s why some families or even co-workers will go ahead and don themed costumes on October 31, making for some fun along with some popular social media fodder.

Lourdes Duarte had this in mind when she was coming up with ideas for “The List” as Halloween is quickly approaching. She decided to come up with ideas for costumes for her co-workers on Friday’s WGN Morning News.

She’s also doing so herself, as her family has come up with their own theme for the occasion, which made it easier to come up with ideas.

You can watch Lourdes’ choices for “The List” from the October 13 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.