Former Baptist Leader and Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore sees a crisis of faith in America — but also a way forward. Has a new book, Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call For Evangelical America.

Russell Moore

russellmoore.com

X: @drmoore

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.