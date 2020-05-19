Lorena Bobbitt on the Lifetime movie based on her life, advocating for survivors of domestic violence

Lorena Bobbitt made headlines around the world back in 1993 after she cut off her husband’s penis after enduring what she described as years of mental and physical abuse.

Now, nearly 30 years later, she is telling her story in a new Lifetime movie — which she was also an executive producer on. She’s also an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.

Bobbitt was the subject of countless jokes after the trial.

“It was very difficult,” she said. “After the trial, basically society and the media — I was judged, really bad. Society failed me.”

She believes many individuals missed the chance to see her story as a new way to discuss domestic violence.

“The media missed a big opportunity of talking about social epidemics like domestic violence and sexual assault. That was the biggest mistake,” said Bobbitt.