On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led civil rights activists along with citizens from across the country in what’s been called one of the most consequential demonstrations in the nation’s capitol.

Dr. Vicki Crawford is the Director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, and a professor of Africana Studies.

The campus holds a number of King’s papers, including the handwritten copy of “Normalcy, Never Again,” the title of what would go on to be know as the “I Have a Dream” speech.

Dr. Crawford is a civil rights scholar whose groundbreaking volume of essays, Women in the Civil Rights Movement: Trailblazers and Torchbearers, (1993) was one of the first publications to address the under-researched role of women in the African American freedom struggle. She has published numerous essays and book chapters on the Civil Rights Movement while teaching courses in African American history over the past three decades. Her publications also include a recently co-edited book with Dr. Lewis Baldwin titled, Reclaiming the Great World House: The Global Vision of Martin Luther King, Jr., published by the University of Georgia Press as a part of the Morehouse College King Collection Series on Civil and Human Rights. Dr. Crawford also serves as the General Series Editor. She holds a Ph.D. degree in American Studies from Emory University and has completed post-doctoral fellowships at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.