Logan Jaffe on the memorial for police torture victims project

The initiative, approved by the city council in May 2015, is designed to address wrongs perpetrated in one of the nation’s longest-running police brutality scandals. For almost two decades, from the early 1970s to the early 1990s, former Chicago police Commander Jon Burge led a crew of officers who tortured more than 125 individuals — most of them Black — into confessing crimes that many say they did not commit.

The $5.5 million reparations package included: a formal apology from former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, financial compensation to survivors and their families, waived tuition to City Colleges, a mandatory Chicago Public Schools curriculum to educate students about police torture under Burge, and the creation of a permanent, public memorial.

