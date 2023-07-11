Tyler Olznoi of Shorewood makes scuba diving videos of his “treasure hunts.” He posted this dive in a river near I-80 and found a girl’s phone and car keys. After charging the phone, it still worked and he was able to return it to her. He’s also made some other pretty interesting finds in the water.
YouTube @ScubaTY
Instagram @official_scubaty
TikTok @scuba_ty
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.