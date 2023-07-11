Tyler Olznoi of Shorewood makes scuba diving videos of his “treasure hunts.” He posted this dive in a river near I-80 and found a girl’s phone and car keys. After charging the phone, it still worked and he was able to return it to her. He’s also made some other pretty interesting finds in the water.

YouTube @ScubaTY

Instagram @official_scubaty

TikTok @scuba_ty

