Live Nation Urban reveals details for a brand new once-in-a-lifetime touring experience and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture – Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Kennedy Center® Honoree, two time GRAMMY® Award winner, and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. The historic tour will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years. Living up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the lineup for this tour is personally curated by LL COOL J himself.

The visit to the United Center August 13th includes Chicago’s Very Own Common.

Building off of their amazing performance together on the GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, all dates will feature collaborative live performances with preeminent Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.