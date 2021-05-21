Lights go out on WGN Morning News — AGAIN

Morning News

For the second time in less than a month, someone forgot to pay the light bill at the old number 9.

During the 5 a.m. broadcast Friday, the studio lights suddenly powered down during Sarah Jindra’s traffic report. By 6 a.m. the lights were back on — but turned off again sometime after 6:30 a.m.

Is this happening because the gang is finally sitting close to each other again?! Who knows.

No word yet on the cause…or culprit.

The last time the power turned off in the studio was on April 26, 2021. Here’s a video of the incident to refresh your memory.

