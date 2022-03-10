Lifestyle Expert Kym Douglas says it’s time to get past the taboo of talking menopause

Did you know studies show 30% of women don’t even know they’re in menopause.

Kym Douglas is on a mission to change the way we talk about “the change,” pro-aging, and overall body positivity.

Her own health journey (Kym is a breast cancer survivor) has made her hyper aware of not only what she puts in her body but what she puts ON her body. She says she’s partnered with the brand Womaness because of their commitment to clean ingredients.

You can read more about Kym’s “Menopositivity” movement in the latest edition of Pro-Age Women magazine.