Lewis Black is back with a new comedy special!

On Friday, March 13th, the United States government declared a State Of Emergency – live shows were were canceled and sporting events were suspended, and life with COVID-19 began. Lewis Black was 22 dates into a national tour and found himself at a venue on sovereign Native American land. The crowd was already there, so was Lewis, so the show went on. It could very well be the last comedy special filmed before the United States went on lockdown and quarantine began. What better comedian to guide us through these Corona-induced anxiety times and voice his hilarious frustration over The-Orange-One-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named? It’s serendipitous that Black was where he was, when he was, and cameras were able to capture the moment!

Lewis Black is the heir to the George Carlin throne of the comedy rant, and practitioner of his signature blend of frustrated optimism lets loose again on his familiar punching bags of hypocrites, corporate swindlers, and governmental incompetents. Black doesn’t have set-ups to jokes so much as he has volcanic build-ups, twitchily rumbling up to eruptive punch lines. Black doesn’t take political sides; whether he’s exposing the wide-spread systemic failures of both parties, or pin-pointing the micro-stupidities within pop culture, commensurate rage is jettisoned in favor of deploying an overwhelming force of comic condemnation, punctuated by his ever-present arsenal of F-Bombs.