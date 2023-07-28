Rachel Bronson, PhD, says there’s a lot to be learned from the film Oppenheimer as we navigate new tech, like A. I.

She’s part of a panel speaking after screenings of Oppenheimer at the Music Box Theater July 29 and August 6. It’s presented by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Japanese Arts Foundation, and the DePaul Humanities Center.

Rachel Bronson is the president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. She oversees the publishing programs, management of the Doomsday Clock, and a growing set of activities around nuclear risk, climate change and disruptive technologies.

Click here for tickets and more details.